Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $41.10 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.27% of Arvinas worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,384. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

