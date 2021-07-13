Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $42.54 Million Stock Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,329 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 2.22% of Eargo worth $42,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,769 shares of company stock valued at $43,307,207 over the last ninety days.

EAR stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. 6,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,377. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

