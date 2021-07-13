Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $60.06 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,504 shares during the quarter. iRhythm Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.48% of iRhythm Technologies worth $60,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 186.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares during the period.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.