Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $72.61 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,268 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.28% of Blueprint Medicines worth $72,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

BPMC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.82. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.