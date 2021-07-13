Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 361,910 shares during the period. Invitae accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 1.11% of Invitae worth $84,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitae by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Invitae by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,793 shares of company stock worth $4,289,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

