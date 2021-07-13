Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,075,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,833,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 2.47% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $329,772,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

CGEM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. 1,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

