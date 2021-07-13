Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $114,977,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN remained flat at $$60.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 180,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.