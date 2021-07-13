Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,814 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.25% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $44,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

