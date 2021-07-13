Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 116,500 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.67% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $51,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $102,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,046. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.32. 939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,960. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

