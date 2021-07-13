Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 35,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $42,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,423. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $180.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

