Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 35,794 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,794 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Allakos worth $35,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allakos by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,711 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,213. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. 691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,284. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

