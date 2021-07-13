Rock Springs Capital Management LP Takes Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,292,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,583,000. Immunocore accounts for 2.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 5.32% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,633,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMCR stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.90. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

