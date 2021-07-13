Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches Market Cap of $452,766.61

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $452,766.61 and $291,024.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00110751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00159470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.95 or 0.99976972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00962940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002816 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

