ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RKWBF remained flat at $$492.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $285.00 and a fifty-two week high of $501.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.30.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

