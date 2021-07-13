Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 425 price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 353.08.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

