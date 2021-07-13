Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 664.3% in June

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,744,500 shares, an increase of 664.3% from the June 15th total of 751,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,929,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 16,033,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,496,684. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

