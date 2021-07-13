Ronald Kirk Huntsman Buys 4,000 Shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VVOS) Stock

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VVOS) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman purchased 4,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

Shares of NYSE VVOS opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

