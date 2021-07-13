ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and $999,068.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00303351 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.