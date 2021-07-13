Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

ROR opened at GBX 353.60 ($4.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 343.50.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

