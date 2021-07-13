Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 129,647 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 129,647 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.65% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,171,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $516.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.14 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

