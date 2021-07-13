Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 36,298 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.74% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $417,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.52. The stock had a trading volume of 70,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $118.29 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.