Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,704 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.75% of American Electric Power worth $319,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

