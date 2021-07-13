Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 448,315 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,836,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.66% of U.S. Bancorp worth $544,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 210,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.