Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 552,683 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.60% of Ecolab worth $981,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.18. 10,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,614. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

