Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 568,907 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of QUALCOMM worth $812,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QCOM stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.52. 269,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

