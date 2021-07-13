Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.19% of KeyCorp worth $423,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 189,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,626. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.