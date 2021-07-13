Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.53 Billion Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.95% of Danaher worth $1,525,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $181.18 and a 12 month high of $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

