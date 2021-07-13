Royal Bank of Canada Has $299.17 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.57% of Northrop Grumman worth $299,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.21. 8,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

