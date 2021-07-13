Royal Bank of Canada Has $314.96 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,615 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of Mondelez International worth $314,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. 173,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

