Royal Bank of Canada Has $321.85 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.08% of Eversource Energy worth $321,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,162,000 after buying an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.30. 36,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

