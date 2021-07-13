Royal Bank of Canada Has $366.95 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,741 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.71% of AON worth $366,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.71. 43,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,466. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.81. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

