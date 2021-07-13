Royal Bank of Canada Has $404.90 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.91% of International Paper worth $404,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after purchasing an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $206,099,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

