Royal Bank of Canada Has $418.02 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.42% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $418,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

WLTW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

