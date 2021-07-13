Royal Bank of Canada Has $470.19 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Eli Lilly and worth $470,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $136,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $51,685,600.00. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,521 shares of company stock worth $255,264,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.27. 23,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,733. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

