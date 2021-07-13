Royal Bank of Canada Has $682.98 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.92% of Duke Energy worth $682,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $101.48. 78,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

