Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.84% of Medtronic worth $1,344,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.66. 90,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,883. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

