Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.23% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $330,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $86.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.