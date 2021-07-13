Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 157,619 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.60% of Open Text worth $468,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Open Text by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Open Text by 17.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 27,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,650. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

