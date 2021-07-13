Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 828,927 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,927 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.69% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $304,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after buying an additional 1,684,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after buying an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after buying an additional 445,342 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

