Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $360,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,634. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.62 and a 1-year high of $294.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

