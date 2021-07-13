Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $461,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

