Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032,586 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.08% of Xcel Energy worth $387,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,312. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

