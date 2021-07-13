Royal Bank of Canada Sells 126,612 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.54% of Prologis worth $423,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

