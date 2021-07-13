Royal Bank of Canada Sells 35,804 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,804 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.44% of Accenture worth $778,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $859,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,727,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,331. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.26. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

