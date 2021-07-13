Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,073,887 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073,887 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.51% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $339,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. 107,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

