Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,954,731 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,757,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,954,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $348,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 151,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,541. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

