Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,351 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.95% of Cintas worth $340,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,668,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,911. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $261.65 and a 12-month high of $392.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.