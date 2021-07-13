Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,950 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,940.18 ($25.35).

Shares of LON:RDSB traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,417.40 ($18.52). 4,216,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a market capitalization of £110.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,368.14.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

