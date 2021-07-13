Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.34.

OTCMKTS RDS/A traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,180 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

