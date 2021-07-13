Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS-A traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 3,303,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

